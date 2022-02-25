PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)-- As Russia's military continues to invade Ukraine, the history between the two countries can tell the world how and why war returned to eastern Europe.
Associate Professor of History at Portland State University, Chia Yin Hsu, said Russia and Ukraine share a similar origin. Historians believe both country's histories start in a period called Kievan Rus.
“Europe’s peace was not really peace because there had been many wars in other continents since 1945," Hsu said. "Now some of these geopolitical frictions and tensions behind these wars are returning to Europe. They are being fought out in Ukraine.”
Hsu says these geopolitical tensions have historical roots. They are not directly tied to the conflict between Ukrainians and Russians until fairly recently.
“Ukrainians and Russians share a cultural and historical origin," Hsu said. "Early on there was no distinction between who was Russian and who was Ukrainian. There was a term called Rus that applied to both groups.”
The two nation’s languages, religion, and culture all stem from the same time period. Russian identity was tied to the history of Kievan Rus. The idea of a Ukrainian identity began to form in the mid-19th century.
It was the former Soviet Union that actively fostered a Ukrainian identity at the mass level.
“The Soviet Union put money into promoting Ukrainian language, Ukrainian literature, Ukrainian press and followed a policy called indigenization, which means the leadership of the republic should be Ukrainians themselves," Hsu said.
Putin sees this policy of pushing national identities in soviet republics as a fatal flaw in the former Soviet Union. The cultural similarities of Ukrainians and Russians may make it easier for Putin to justify an invasion to take control of parts of Ukraine, but this is not his real agenda.
“If Putin refers to Ukrainians as part of a family in some ways that’s literally true because many Russians have family in Ukraine and vice versa," Hsu said.
The deeper problem here is NATO’s expansion after the dissolution of the former Soviet Union. Professor Hsu says NATO’s expansion into the former Warsaw pact countries is seen as a security threat by the Russian government.
The Russian government may claim deep cultural ties to Ukraine, but Russia’s geopolitical security concerns are the real issues for the war that's being fought in Ukraine now.
“Right now it’s a local conflict, but it may not stay that way and that’s why we should care about it," Hsu said. "The war could go nuclear if Ukraine’s power plants are hit, if only by accident. Or if the U.S. gets involved militarily.”