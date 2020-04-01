Portland property managers, renters struggle with April rent

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s the first of the month, and rent is due. But many Portlanders living in the new reality are struggling to make ends meet.
Take Erin Feller, for example, who owns her own massage studio in Banks. She had to shut her doors on March 17 when news of the coronavirus started to get serious, she said.
“I stopped collecting money immediately,” Feller said. “So what was in my bank account – that’s it.”
When she contacted her property managers in Forest Grove, Feller said they initially told her sorry, but there wasn’t much they could do.
“They were going to continue their normal protocol that my rent would still be due on the fifth, and I would incur a late fee if it was not paid on the fifth,” Feller said. “I have about $150 to my name right now.”
Feller said the company changed its tune after Gov. Kate Brown issued another order Wednesday strengthening her residential eviction moratorium. Now, landlords are also prohibited from charging a late fee if rent is not paid.
Gov. Brown’s eviction moratorium was also extended to include commercial buildings.
Other property management companies and owners approached the issue differently, aiming to help tenants who are struggling.
EkoLiving, which manages around 600 units throughout Portland and Vancouver, is offering a 25 percent reduction in rent as long as the resident can prove they’ve been directly impacted by the pandemic.
“We decided that we would come up with a way to help out in whatever way we can,” EkoLiving spokeswoman Jessica Edsall said.
According to Edsall, the rent reduction has already helped more than 150 people.
“We do anticipate the numbers are going to go up, especially because it’s the first of the month,” Edsall said.
Other property managers FOX 12 spoke with are offering renters options, including partial payment plans or deferrals.
Tens of thousands of Portlanders think that’s still not enough, calling for a rent strike for April. A change.org petition which was posted two weeks ago now has more than 39,000 signatures.
Some property management companies say a mandated rent waiver isn’t feasible and could cause bigger issues down the road like building foreclosures.
Edsall said regardless of the economic situation, property managers still have to pay workers to maintain services and keep buildings up to code.
“That requires maintenance and operational costs,” Edsall said.
Multifamily NW sent a letter to state leaders about a week and a half ago urging them to establish a number of measures to make sure property managers and owners are also protected.
Multifamily NW recommended that the state designate property management operations as “essential,” establish a statewide emergency rental assistance fund in the amount of $348,275,000 per month, extend mortgage payment deferrals and debt relief to rental property owners, and fund payroll for “essential management employees” if emergency rent assistance isn’t rolled out adequately.
The Interim Special Joint Committee on Coronavirus Response met last week and provided some rental assistance-related proposals to take under consideration during a special session.
One of those proposals would increase assistance to renters through Emergency Housing Assistance (EHA), by allocating an undefined amount of money. The proposal also increases access to mortgage assistance and would provide support through April, May and June.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.