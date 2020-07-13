Portland protester seriously hurt in confrontation with federal officer no longer in critical condition

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A protester badly injured after a confrontation with a federal police officer in Portland over the weekend is no longer in critical condition.
Donavan LaBella, 26, was taken to Legacy Emanuel after family members said that less lethal shots fired by federal officers on Saturday shattered some bones in his face.
LaBella on Monday was no longer critical and instead listed in serious condition. LaBella’s mother, Desiree, said it’s still unclear how his injuries will impact his vision or if there’s any brain trauma.
Twitter video captured the moment LaBella was shot with an impact munition in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Portland on Saturday night. The video shows Labella holding what looks like a speaker over his head when an officer throws a canister that lands near his feet.
LaBella kicks the canister before picking it up and throwing it back towards officers, the video shows. When Labella lifts up the speaker again, the sound of a shot is heard, and then the man suddenly drops to the ground.
LaBella’s mom said a titanium plate has been put in his forehead, but he should survive. Local leaders, including Mayor Ted Wheeler, condemned the federal officer’s actions on Monday.
“The serious injuries sustained by Donavan LaBella at the hands of a federal officer were unacceptable,” Wheeler said.
Desiree has said she does not want elected officials to make her son’s experience political, but many are taking a strong stance on the situation, including Gov. Kate Brown, who made it clear she wants the extra federal agents President Trump sent into Portland to leave.
“Trump troops in Portland are definitely not the answer as we saw this only escalates the tension and we need dialogue and de-escalation,” Brown said.
Wheeler said he has no authority over what the feds do in Portland, adding that them protecting the federal building isn’t the problem.
“What I have problem with is them leaving the facilities, going out onto the streets of this community and escalating an already tense situation like they did the other night,” Wheeler said.
LaBella’s family says they want the marshal who fired the shot to face consequences, but Billy Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, says the video alone may not tell the whole story.
Williams says the shooting will be examined, as well as the policies and the rules for use of force and the manner in which it’s used.
Williams says a referral has already been sent to the Department of Justice for an investigation, which is supposed to be made transparent and public. Mayor Wheeler says that’s what was promised to him.
The U.S. Marshals Service says it will soon provide more information, including whether or not the agent who fired the shot is on leave.
(5) comments
To bad
I wonder what led up to this riot. It's not a protest. From what was shown, it was a riot. What was that block being used for? Throw into someone's car?
Protest is peaceful. Riot is instigating unrest and destruction. Standing in the middle of the street in traffic with a block over head is not peaceful. Portland has not had any protesting, just rioting from all I have seen.
It would be helpful to see what was going on prier to the incident?
LaBella’s family says they want the marshal who fired the shot to face consequences.
Enough, already! Look, I was involved in community life-saving efforts for several years. There are people alive today because of the work we did. But then I had to face the realities of dealing with families and lawyers, looking for a "greenback poultice" or a lottery win, so I bowed out of those services. In the interim years, I have seen many people die needless deaths because of the lack of those same services. I am sorry that you are hurt, but your lawyer's promise is the reason your father/mother/son/daughter/niece/nephew/grandparent/neighbor is crippled or dead. The litigious nature of our culture has a very real cost. When you see those lawyers' nice "view houses," think about the people they have robbed. This story, my Dear Friends, is true.
Only one's that get ahead on anything like this is the lawyers.
