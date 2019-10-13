PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters in Portland on Sunday marched in support of President Trump’s impeachment. Sunday’s demonstration is just one of dozens that took place around the country.
The protesters gathered outside one of Gordon Sondland’s hotels in Portland. Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is expected to tell Congress this week that his “quid pro quo” denial was dictated to him by President Trump.
The Washington Post is also reporting that Sondland is expected to testify that he doesn’t know if Trump was telling the truth at the time.
At issue is Sondland’s text message to the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, who raised concerns about the U.S. withholding nearly $400 million of U.S. military and security aid.
Sondland called the president, who told him there was no tie between the withholding of aid and a push for a Ukraine investigation into business dealings of presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son.
“It is a witch hunt,” President Trump said. “It is based on a single phone call of congratulations to the president of Ukraine, which they fraudulently mischaracterized to sound absolutely horrible.”
Sondland and the White House have not commented on the Post’s report.
Sondland owns six hotels in Portland, and on Sunday, demonstrators wanted to send him a message.
A FOX 12 crew estimated a few hundred people were out to march around the Heathman Hotel downtown, chanting for owner Gordon Sondland, President Trump’s appointed U.S. ambassador to the European Union, to “tell the truth.”
The chant is a nod towards the current refusal by both Sondland and the administration to have the ambassador testify before a congressional impeachment inquiry.
As the march made its way towards the Heathman Hotel, staff could be seen attempting to keep guests inside.
However, it didn’t seem to be a problem as the march only circled the building a few times.
People were allowed to freely enter and exit the building without issue.
The march returned to Terry Schrunk Plaza where it began.
Now, the same group says it plans to be visible over the next several weeks at busy intersections and overpasses with signage calling for the impeachment of the president.
“This is ridiculous. This is not what this country is meant to be about. We came to this country in the belief that it stood for the rule of law,” said a protester at the march. “It was an example to the rest of the world, and currently it’s being run by a crook.”
Another protester added, “It’s the best that we can do. I think its countrywide, if you get all the small marches going, the pressure is only thing that’s going to get us anywhere.”
At the end of the march, protesters said they were very pleased that the day was peaceful and respectful.
The march stayed on the sidewalks and never shut down a street, and in all, it appeared to be without incident.
