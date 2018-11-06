Portland protesters march against ICE, celebrate failure of Measure 105

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A protest in Portland on Tuesday night was relatively quiet and peaceful, despite early warnings from Mayor Ted Wheeler that as many as six different groups could be coming out and traffic would be impacted.
About 60 people met in front of City Hall to protest ICE and Measure 105. The measure on the midterm ballot would have repealed Oregon’s so-called “sanctuary” status that prohibits local law enforcement from enforcing immigration laws.
The measure overwhelmingly failed.
The protest was organized by the group “Abolish ICE PDX” and much of the rhetoric was also anti-police.
After a few speeches in front of City Hall, protesters marched down sidewalks around southwest Portland and ended the protest an hour later at Pioneer Courthouse Square. A small fight broke out but ended quickly.
Dozens of Portland Police officers monitored the protest, mostly from a distance. Riot officers on in a truck followed behind.
Protesters cheered when they learned Measure 105 failed.
For Francisco Aguirre, it’s very personal.
“The city of Portland is my home,” Aguirre told protesters ahead of the march. “I was born in El Salvador, but I consider myself 100 percent Portlandia. This is where I live, this is where I work, this is where I built a family.”
Students with Gresham High School’s Social Justice Club also attended to support the cause.
Senior Makiya Franco said she’s proud to have voted in her first election.
“I think despite your age, if you have a passion to change your community and you have the courage in you to take a stand and share your voice, I think you can really (have) impact,” Franco said.
Last week, Mayor Wheeler said Portland could see more protests on Wednesday and Thursday.
It’s unclear if city leaders still believe those protests will be held.
