PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Portland on Sunday for the 60th day in a row to protest systemic racism and police violence.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Portland police responded to a report of a gunfire near southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street. Two people were taken into custody in connection to the incident, police said. A third person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, but police did not say if it was related to the protest.
Officers left the area before a larger crowd gathered.
Hundreds of people began gathering outside of the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse around 9:00 p.m. hours after Portland briefly hit 100 on Sunday. This has been the main meeting place since federal officers first arrived in Portland two weeks ago.
At 9:52 p.m. officers near Lownsdale Square Park recovered a bag full of loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails.
Tonight Portland Police were near Lownsdale Square Park. A person pointed out a bag to them. Inside the bag Police found loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails pic.twitter.com/ytpu9pZjqG— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 27, 2020
This story will be updated.
