PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Demonstrations continued for the 55th consecutive night in Portland against systemic racism and police violence on Tuesday.
Over a thousand people were gathered outside of the Justice Center just after 9:00 p.m. chanting "feds go home" and Black Lives Matter."
Among the demonstrators were the Wall of Moms and PDXDadPod.
Protesters are saying “thank you mom” and “moms rule” @fox12oregon— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) July 22, 2020
They say they're there for peace and to protect Black lives as well as stand up for the future of their children.
“There's more to it now. They're trampling on our First Amendment right. Our ability to have the freedom to assemble and to speak, it's important that we stand up and defend it,” Anne Sherwood of Wall of Moms said. “We're defending it for our children- we all have children, teenagers who go to school in this city and we're here because they have a future in this country, a future in a free country. We're here to defend that for them if I have to take a little bit of tear gas for that, I’m willing to do that.”
So far, it's been a peaceful protest.
