Portland protests day 79: Four people arrested, concrete, paint bombs, projectiles thrown at officers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four people were arrested during the 79th consecutive night of protesting in Portland in response to the death of George Floyd, systemic racism and police brutality on Friday.
A couple hundred protesters gathered at Peninsula Park just before 9:00 p.m. then marched westbound on North Ainsworth Street carrying wooden shields, gas masks and other protective gear and followed by support cars that blocked traffic, according to police.
As the group approached North Maryland Avenue, police warned demonstrators to stay out of the streets because of vehicle traffic. If they didn’t, they could be arrested or cited. The warning also included “journalists and members of the press.”
This order also includes all journalists and members of the press.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 15, 2020
Despite the warnings the group stayed on the street and then moved south toward North Killingsworth Street. Police say they met the group on north Ainsworth and interstate avenues blocking them from going into the intersection to avoid the repeat of past events.
Around 10 p.m., the group reached the area of North Killingsworth Street and North Albina Avenue and were again warned to stay out of the street.
Police had learned that they were likely heading to the Portland Police Association building in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street. The police union has been a target of protesters in previous nights and has been set on fire, burglarized and vandalized.
At 10:18 p.m. the Portland police declared an unlawful assembly when people in the crowd began throwing paint bombs and other projectiles at officers. They were warned that if they did not disperse immediately, they would be subject to “arrest, citation, or use of crowd control agents including but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons.”
To the group near N. Mississippi Avenue and N. Killingsworth Street: This is an unlawful assembly. People in the crowd have thrown paint bombs and other projectiles at officers. All persons must disperse. You are ordered to disperse immediately.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 15, 2020
Over the next few hours some group members continued to block streets. They also launched commercial grade fireworks, golf balls, large river rock, palm sized chunks of concrete, glass bottles, and ball bearings from sling shots at officers.
Dumpster fire at intersection of N Albina and N Rosa Parks Way @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/c2CIxz6d7B— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 15, 2020
One officer was punched in the head multiple times, causing minor injury while another was struck by an object, possibly a stick or bat, and suffered a minor injury. Green lasers were also shined into officers' eyes. Some people with the word "press" affixed to them shined flashlights into officers’ eyes.
Multiple dumpster fires were set in traffic intersections. Some of the fires were set close enough to traffic that several cars had to swerve to miss them.
At some point the crowd began marching toward the North Precinct at 449 Northeast Emerson Street but where blocked by police.
The crowd eventually began to thin out and by 3:45 a.m. most protesters had left the area.
There were 4 arrests made. All were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the listed charges:
- Phillip J. Wenzel, 31, unknown residence, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Trevor W. Smith, 45, of Portland, Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer
- Raymond H. Kennedy, 26, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Joshua M. Warner, 25, of Portland, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree
Police said controlled ammunitions were used but no CS gas was deployed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
