PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nightly protests in Portland are taking center stage in the race for the White House.
President Donald Trump has used the months of nightly protests as a talking point in his bid for reelection. In his address Thursday night at the Republican National Convention, he spoke about the Rose City.
"Make no mistake, if you give power to Joe Biden, the radical left will de-fund police departments all across America,” Trump said. “They will pass federal legislation to reduce law enforcement nationwide. They will make every city look like Democrat-run Portland, Oregon. No one will be safe in Biden's America.”
How much of what is going on in Portland playing a role in how people will vote in November, and is talking about it a political strategy?
A paper by political scientists at Princeton has recently been making headlines again. The study looked at voting data between the 1960s and 1990s. It found election years with non-violent protests lead to people voting for a liberal candidate, while violent protests did the opposite.
The study looked at Richard Nixon’s campaign in 1968.
“The protests were spiking at that time and there was a presidential election, and history seems to suggest that that was helpful for the Republican, for Nixon, in that campaign,” FOX 12 Political Analyst John Horvick with DHM said.
Back then, Nixon ran on a law and order platform–the question is, could that strategy be applied to today?
“People are asking, you know, is that good for the Republican, Trump in this campaign, and that is a fair question to ask, but there are so many differences as well,” Horvick said.
Horvick says the difference now in voters who are more likely to vote along party lines. In 1968, he says voters were more likely to spit the ticket, meaning they may vote for a Republican senator and a Democrat for President.
Horvick says the Trump campaign is using protests in Portland to further their message of law and order.
“One, he needs to define the protest as violent and he needs to define somebody else is responsible for them, and so it is pretty easy to look at images in Portland and to see violence and you see the way he is talking about, Democrat cities,” Horvick said.
At the same time, Democrats are using Trump’s response to protest and other issues, saying it is a problem.
“The rhetoric that they, Democrats, are using is around existential threat, it is around our democracy, our ability to survive as a free people, as a Democratic society,” Horvick said.
Though protests may be top of mind for Portlanders, Horvick says a much bigger issue is weighing on the minds of voters.
“The biggest issue by far for voters in the 2020 election, in addition to how they feel about the president, is COVID,” Hovick said.
Horvick adds polling shows support for the nightly protests is dropping, but says early on, they were able to spark change not only at the city level but in the state legislature, something he says might not have happened without people protesting.
