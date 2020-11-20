PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Psychologists agree that humans aren't built for isolation, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has tested our ability to be alone.
Now, with another shutdown, many people must quarantine again. This is particularly hard for some during the holidays.
According to expects, the isolation that many people have experienced has led to increased rates of depression and anxiety throughout the pandemic.
But psychologists say there are some things you can do to not feel so alone while also following the shutdown guidelines. FOX 12 on Friday spoke with Dr. Dena Julka at the University of Portland. Julka says it is important to have some physical activity. She says getting outside is also important, if possible.
Julka recommends picking one or two people you are closest with and visiting with them outside. She says to focus most of your attention on just a couple people who know you best. As for other friends and acquaintances, take advantage of technology and plan video gatherings.
Julka says it can make it easier too if you remember that the reasons for staying away from people is to keep them and yourself safe and protected. She says to remember that this will not last forever.
"For the first time, with the vaccine, I think we can see that there is an end point," Julka said. "This isn’t going to go on as it currently is forever. I think we all know that. So, having that can actually provide some comfort for people as well."
She also says that the more time people spend on social media, the most isolated they actually feel. She recommends monitoring how much time you spend on your apps.
