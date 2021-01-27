Portland Public Schools and Beaverton School District release reopening plans

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools and Beaverton School District released plans for reopening their campuses. Both are working toward hybrid options, with the earliest date students can return to school for that being in April, but some parents and students feel it’s not soon enough.
FOX 12 spoke to Wendy Gibson, a mom of two high schoolers in BSD.
Gov. Brown’s push to get educators vaccinated, citing mental health troubles among students, resonated with Gibson but she says she’s not seeing the same efforts from BSD and feels the district is ignoring middle and high schoolers.
“It’s just, like they’re offering our kids scraps, and we’re supposed to be thankful,” Gibson told FOX 12.
BSD’s latest plan includes limited in-person instruction on Feb. 22 at 29 schools for the students who need the most help, hybrid instruction on April 5 for elementary schools, and ‘BSD Connect’ for middle and high schoolers (in-person, small group interactions around clubs — academic classes will remain remote).
Gibson says for the first time in this pandemic, her daughter has hit a wall.
“She’s a glass half full, silver lining kind of girl. She always sees the positive in things and the other day was the first time that I’ve really seen…her break down over this whole time. And she just said that she feels like she’s just stuck, she’s frozen in time, and they haven’t been able to do anything. They’ve completely lost their senior year,” said Gibson.
Portland Public Schools plans look slightly different.
Their limited in-person instruction begins this week. It’s taking a phased approach, welcoming back some students in 16 elementary schools and two high schools. On April 8, the district plans to reopen its campuses for hybrid instruction to all students.
Wendy wishes her kids had the same opportunity.
“We don’t have the power of a union behind us, we’re just parents. And we don’t have an organization to help us, we’re just constantly out there begging for someone to listen to us, to get our kids back. It’s just really disheartening the lack of support we seem to have,” Gibson said through tears.
Beyond that, Gibson feels all the sympathy for high school seniors has stopped. Her daughter, and other seniors this year haven’t just lost a few months—this year’s graduating class will have lost their entire year.
“I don’t really understand why the compassion doesn’t seem to be there anymore,” she said.
PPS says they will be prioritizing their youngest learners when they begin hybrid learning, as it becomes much more complicated with high school students. They, too, are working on scenarios that would include some level of on-campus learning.
