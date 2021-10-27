PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Public Schools board planned to discuss the possibility of a vaccine mandate for eligible students Tuesday night, but at the last minute, the meeting had to be moved online because some in attendance refused to wear masks.

A day later, on Wednesday, Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said the board has decided to move its vote on a potential vaccine mandate for students from Nov. 2 to Nov. 16 so the board can review more information.

"We are deeply disappointed that some attendees blatantly disregarded the statewide face covering requirement, creating a public health hazard for Portland’s students, families, staff, members of the media, and board members. This is simply unacceptable," Guerrero said in a prepared statement.

Many people attending the meeting were not wearing masks and were given a two-minute warning to comply, or the meeting would go virtual. Some in the crowd refused to mask up, yelling at the board, which resulted in the meeting moving to YouTube.

Guerrero said students and staff were also met with "offensive racist language."

"Hate speech is not tolerated in our community," he said. "This incident is an affront to our core values of racial equity and social justice, respect, honesty and integrity. We value and respect everyone in our school community and understand that our diversity makes us stronger."

Parent Kassia Lisec said she was disappointed because she hoped to hear from both sides of the vaccine mandate debate.

"Right now, at this moment it might be unnecessary to make a school mandate, but I was here to listen to the commentary to make that decision for myself," she said. "There are a lot of parents who aren't on one side or the other but just want to be safe for their family and friends and make the best decision for their households."

The topic of a possible mandate drew a big crowd of people against the idea, including PPS parent Sonja Feintech. She said she helped organize the large attendance Tuesday night.

"It's about freedom of choice. In Oregon we have exemptions. We have philosophical, religious, medical exemptions. That should be the end of it. There's no reason why a school board should be mandating anything," Feintech said.

Feintech said she pulled her kids out of PPS because of these talks and another parent said they'd do the same if this is implemented.

"Due to the risk these shots pose to my child, I will be forced to homeschool if this mandate passes," Becca Ford said.

Portland students were also in attendance to share their thoughts on a mandate. Xander Levine is a senior at Lincoln High School and said he would feel safer at school with a vaccine mandate in place.

"I haven't talked to a single student who doesn't want the mandate. It's exciting to see students want it and discouraging parents don't want it but I think what matters is student voice and students at the end of the day, so I hope the board votes yes on a mandate," he said.

One other student who spoke in the meeting agreed.

"This vaccine is safe, free and effective and getting it would protect other students," Lily Stewart said.

The PPS board has held listening sessions with parents and students and had a work session with health officials. Tuesday's meeting was only to further discuss the mandate and possible exemption options.

