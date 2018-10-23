PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former track and field coach and para-educator with Portland Public Schools was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury on misdemeanor harassment charges involving two students.
The allegations against Leon Donald McKenzie III span nearly two years and investigators said they stem from “offensive touching” of two girls.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is asking that any current or former students, as well as their parents, contact Portland Police if they have additional information regarding potential misconduct related to McKenzie.
According to the school district, McKenzie has been a track-coach and teaching assistant on-and-off for the last decade. Most recently, he worked as an assistant track and field coach at Benson High School and a special education assistant at Harrison Park K-8.
According to court records, one of the girls was harassed for nearly all of 2017 and the other girl was allegedly harassed for 9 months – up until as recently as June.
The district attorney’s office said Portland Police’s sex crimes unit launched an investigation earlier this year when the Benson High principal contacted them about “potential misconduct allegations.”
While specific details about those allegations have not been released, the district did put out a statement. It said in part, “Keeping our students safe is our most important responsibility. Allegations such as the ones in the indictment against Mr. McKenzie III go against the standards of conduct we expect of our employees and a violation of trust.”
A district spokesman said McKenzie was fired in August.
Past court records show McKenzie was convicted of fourth-degree assault 18 years ago and resisting arrest 20 years ago. The latter conviction was later expunged from his record.
McKenzie’s mother told FOX 12 on Tuesday that she was “no comment” on the latest allegations involving her son.
McKenzie’s father, who has the same name as his son, is the head track and field coach at Benson High.
FOX 12 tried to reach McKenzie at his home Tuesday evening, but nobody answered the door.
He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges and will be in court again next month.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.