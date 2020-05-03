PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Public schools is looking to cut costs with furloughs, but administrators say employees won’t lose any pay. In fact, many will see a slight boost.
A district spokeswoman tells FOX 12 employees are being asked to take one day off each week – starting May 4 through July 31 – in order to reduce hours by 20 percent.
The plan currently includes all non-represented employees, but there are discussions with labor unions to include those workers too.
But PPS says this furlough won’t lead to a loss in income because eligible employees can make up the difference with federal funds from the CARES Act.
The Board of Education will be presented with the plan on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.