PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools is considering making COVID-19 vaccinations required for all eligible students.

The district is already requiring its staff to get the shot. Now, they could become the second major school district in the country to issue a vaccine mandate for students. Los Angeles was the first to approve a vaccine mandate for students.

Jackson Weinberg, a Cleveland High School student and the only student board member for Portland Public Schools, says a vaccine mandate for students will help keep them in the classroom for the duration of the school year.

"I think it's going to contribute to a safer learning environment for all students," he says.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, 95 percent of staff members are vaccinated.

"It's foolish not to require the COVID-19 vaccine of students," student Xander Levine told the Portland Public School Board. "You've already done this for all district employees and require another 39 vaccines just to come to school."

Parents who spoke at Tuesday's board meeting say the precautions PPS have taken so far haven't been enough.

Kathryn Henderson says her son brought home COVID after only three days back in the classroom.

"Our children and our schools are not safe from this highly contagious airborne virus," she says. "Three feet is not enough. None of this is enough."

The district is surveying families about the vaccination status of eligible students - as well as the level of interest in having on-site vaccination clinics for younger students when they become available.

Pfizer could have an approved COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 by the end of October.

"If it gets approved, get your kid vaccinated as soon as possible, especially for elementary students who may have trouble keeping their masks on during school. Getting them vaccinated is going to be a huge step toward staying safe," Weinberg says.

The next board meeting for the school district is Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m.