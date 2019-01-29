Portland Public Schools considers resolution to suspend funding for SROs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A controversial decision made by the Portland Public School Board to spend more than a million dollars on school resource officers will be revisited Tuesday night.
The board is scheduled to consider a resolution to suspend the December cost-share agreement funding these officers in exchange for SROs spending more time in schools.
“In December, when this was brought to the board for consideration, there was a very clear message from the city that we had a deadline of December to approve it," Julia Brim-Edwards, a school board member, said. "It’s clear now that was a false deadline."
According to Brim-Edwards, board members felt strongly that they wanted to have more input and dialogue with their student community. During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, students who sign up in advance were given the opportunity to voice their concerns or support.
Brim-Edwards tells FOX 12 it’s not a move meant to underrate the value of school resource officers.
“SROs can provide a valuable service," Brim-Edwards said. "They have special training in restorative justice and working with youth."
The Portland Police Bureau has been providing SROs free of charge to Portland Public Schools since 2001, according to police officials. Some PPS students feel it is time for them to be removed from campuses.
Recently, PPB students formed the group NO SROs PDX, which has been active on social media. The teens even created a website promoting their campaign, but not all oppose the presence of resource officers in schools.
“Personally, it’s not really a problem, because I’ve never felt threatened by it, but for other students, I know they could feel threatened,” Helaina Alavi, a student at Lincoln High School, said.
Newly elected city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is among those who believe police should not have a presence in schools.
“When kids make mistakes in school, they should be learning opportunities," Hardesty said. "They should not lead to criminal activity and convictions."
PPB officials tell FOX 12 there are currently nine SROs in Portland; each one is assigned to a high school and all the elementary and middle schools in its respective vicinity.
Recently, FOX 12 rode along with Roosevelt High School’s SRO, Heidi Kreis, to learn more about the work these officers do.
“I'll go, and I'll talk to the kid, you know, introduce myself, first name,” Kreis said.
According to her she normally informs students, “Just so you know, you're not in any trouble. You're not going out in handcuffs today. Like, I'm just here to talk to you.”
Kreis tells FOX 12 that most of what she does is mediate conflicts between students. The agencies involved in the SRO cost-share agreement will now have to decide who will pay for this service.
“For more than the last decade that’s been the responsibility of the city and I believe it should remain that way,” Brim-Edwards said.
District officials expected to vote on the matter at PPS headquarters Friday night. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with several items on the agenda.
