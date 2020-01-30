PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools has announced a partnership with Portland General Electric to create a K-12 climate literacy curriculum that PPS coordinators say will be the nation's first.
The comprehensive education plan will explore the causes and consequences of climate change as well as potential solutions. PPS organizers say the curriculum will combine science and social studies so that students will understand how climate change happens, but also explore what they can do to make a difference.
"Creating a course that shows them science and social studies together around the same topic is very powerful learning for the youth," Nichole Berg, PPS Climate Justice Programs Manager, said.
The new partnership was announced Thursday at Bridger School in southeast Portland. Elementary school kids there said they are excited to continue to learn about how the world and the climate are changing.
"We all need to help out with this so we can help save our Earth," fifth-grader Eleanor Harper said.
Organizers told FOX 12 that community leaders will also get involved in the program to show students what kind of work is being done locally and regionally.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
More Liberal indoctrination paid for by hardworking taxpayers.
I am so glad that is happening. We need more school districts to get involved.
