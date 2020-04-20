PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Meal distribution is now up and running at a number of schools in Portland.
The move to online learning has been a difficult one for families who rely on Portland Public Schools for student meals.
FOX 12 was at Markham Elementary School in southwest Portland on Monday as families pulled up to pick up breakfast and lunch, along with a variety of learning packets.
PPS administrators said 67,000 meals were served last week.
Meals are available for pickup outside the schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary - 620 N Fremont Ave
- César Chávez Elementary - 5103 N Willis Blvd
- George Middle School - 10000 N Burr Ave
- Grout Elementary - 3119 SE Holgate Blvd
- Harrison Park School - 2225 SE 87th Ave
- *Lent School - 5105 SE 97th Ave
- *Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary - 4906 NE 6th Ave
- Rigler Elementary - 5401 NE Prescott St
- *Rosa Parks Elementary - 8960 N Woolsey Ave
- *Scott Elementary - 6700 NE Prescott St
- *Sitton Elementary - 9930 N Smith St
- *Woodmere Elementary - 7900 SE Duke St
- Markham Elementary - 10531 SW Capitol Hwy
- Madison at Marshall - 3905 SE 91st Ave
- *Franklin High School - 5405 SE Woodward St
The starred locations include food pantries for families to get meals once a week. Rosa Parks Elementary will also distribute dinners Mondays from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
For more information, go to pps.net/coronavirus.
For more information about access to food for families, call 211 or visit oregonfoodfinder.org.
