PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- With the upcoming school year fast approaching parents and schools are looking at different ways to make our new normal work.
This week, Portland Public Schools sent out a survey to parents saying they’re exploring the idea of offering distance learning childcare.
The survey says space would be limited, but children would participate in things like arts and science activities while following health and safety guidelines.
A Portland mom FOX 12 spoke with on Tuesday says she was confused by the proposed option.
This plan is not final but what’s proposed in the survey is this:
Kids would be in day care for the whole day where they would participate in art and science activities and have learning support.
All of this while following social distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings.
The survey says this day care option is estimated to cost a $1,000 a month with the option for some families to get financial aid.
Gina Erdmann has a son in a Portland Public School and says this day care option is confusing to her.
“If it’s safe to congregate in groups then why not go back to school?” she said. “I don’t know exactly how we’re going to move forward but I’d like to see PPS prioritize the resources they have to parents instead of trying to create some new childcare system.”
Erdmann says there are several other options she’d like to see.
One of those includes letting kids learn in small groups outside while following health and safety guidelines.
She says she’s even considering homeschooling her son and the kids that live on her floor at her apartment.
The survey sent to parents reads input from PPS families and employees is critical for planning.
FOX 12 reached out to Portland Public Schools to talk about this survey, but we’re told no one was available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
