PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cue "Pomp and Circumstance" but add masks and social distancing and you've got yourself a 2021 graduation.
Some PPS parents, like Tammy and Clinton Hodgson, didn't think they'd get the chance to see their son Jesse walk across a stage this year.
"We thought we would have to do a drive-by or something like that but it's really really fun," Tammy said.
However, at the end of April, Portland Public Schools announced they'd hold in-person ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at Providence Park. Families were seated in pods three feet apart and students were in every other seat.
"Very safe. We were spaced apart, we had our masks on inside. So, very, very nice," Tammy said.
After watching their son hard at work over the last year, the Hodgson's say they couldn't be prouder.
"They've been doing digital learning all year; it's been very challenging for them. So, it's such a celebration to see them actually be with their friends and celebrating their graduation," Clinton said.
"I've been looking forward to it for a month now and it was really exciting to be able to do it," Alexa Pizzuti, now a Cleveland High School graduate, said.
Of course, this in-person celebration is even more meaningful for graduates like Pizzuti who spent most of their senior year online.
"We didn't get to see everybody all year. So, like, just being around everyone and getting to experience one last moment with people you're not gonna see for who knows when, it was really nice. Good closure to the weird year," she said.
Eight PPS high schools have already used Providence Park for their graduations and three more are scheduled on Wednesday, June 9.
