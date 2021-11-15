Portland Public Schools holds second vaccination clinic for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools held its second vaccination clinic for students ages 5-11 at Scott Elementary in northeast Portland on Thursday.
Parents and their students lined up outside the school before the clinic opened at 2:30 pm.
Paul Hoffman brought his kids Addison and Wesley. Hoffman said a visit with his daughter's pediatrician gave him peace of mind about the vaccine.
"Just talking to the pediatrician, him having lots of confidence gave us a ton of confidence, and yeah," said Hoffman.
Paige Hughes brought her 2nd grader Ophelia and 3rd grader Juniper, who haven't been to school in person at all this year because she was worried about their possible exposure to the virus. Hughes said she'll send her kids back to class once they're fully vaccinated.
"They’re coming back in January. They’re really excited. They woke up, they’ve been counting down the days until they were able to get the vaccine," said Hughes.
At the district's first vaccination clinic last week, PPS got shots in the arms of just under 150 students, along with 50 parents who got heir booster shots.