Portland Public Schools hosts first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students 5 through 11 years old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than 9,000 kids ages five through 11 have gotten a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and now Portland Public Schools is helping boost that number through pediatric vaccine clinics at their schools.
PPS parents waited for hours Wednesday, all for a moment many of them have waited for for months.
"As soon as the authorization went through, we started refreshing the Walgreens website and CVS website trying to find an appointment then this opportunity came up and we obviously jumped on that," Todd Johnson, a PPS parent, said.
Johnson has two kids in Portland Public Schools - fourth-grader Miles and second-grader Owen.
While both of them were nervous to get their first COVID-19 dose, they're excited for what's to come after they're fully vaccinated.
"We can go on planes again and do other stuff," Miles said.
"We're going to visit aunts, uncles, and grandparents in Boston for Christmas," Johnson said. "He's been asking us for months when can I fly again? And we said when you're vaccinated so he's excited for that."
Plenty of kids in line Wednesday felt the same way. Nine-year-old Ellie Blake-Hale hopes her classmates will follow in her footsteps and get their shots too.
"I’m doing it anyways and I don’t really wanna do it, but I want to feel safer in life," she said. "If you don’t wanna get it, get it anyways because you’ll feel safer too."
If you're looking to get your child vaccinated through PPS, it's free and insurance is not required. However, PPS said they will prioritize students who attend the schools where the clinics are held.
The clinic at Faubion Elementary School was the first clinic of eight planned clinics. The next one will be at Scott School on Monday, November 15, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.