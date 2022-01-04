PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - School districts are putting new safety measures in place for extra-curricular activities.
This comes after an advisory from the Oregon Department of Education for schools to either pause those activities or make them safer.
ODE said if schools move forward with indoor, unmasked activities, they should expect rapid transmission of COVID-19.
But ODE also gave schools the option to add safety protocols instead.
That's what Portland Public Schools is doing.
They’re re-instating the measures they used last spring to include: athletes and performers must wear masks at all times with the only exception being musicians who play a wind instrument, limited access to locker rooms, no overnight travel, no concession stands, and fans 5 and up have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, and more COVID testing.
We spoke with Kim McGair who has a high schooler in PPS and has been an advocate of keeping kids in school and sports.
She’s glad activities aren’t paused but says this still doesn’t seem fair to kids.
"How do you explain to your children why a 16-year-old has to do something that an adult doesn’t," McGair said. "These are all things that don’t apply to adults the Blazers aren’t playing in masks PSU’s not playing in masks."
And because these decisions are left to the schools, she’s concerned about every district having a different approach.
For example, Lake Oswego School District will have fan restrictions, limiting tickets in the gym and at the pool and not allowing any spectators at cheer and dance competitions. Some events are being postponed. They do not have a new mask rule.
"So what’s gonna happen when Lake Oswego plays PPS, I literally don’t know the answer to that."
Meantime ODE said any safety efforts are meant to keep kids learning in-person as much as possible.
The PPS rules are in place until at least February 4.
Lake Oswego will be monitoring its protocol every two weeks.