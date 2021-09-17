PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools has launched an interactive dashboard to track COVID-19 cases in the district.

The dashboard shows how many students and adults are in quarantine or isolation and breaks it up by school so parents can monitor closely what’s happening at their child’s school.

PPS says it works closely with health experts and will follow Multnomah County recommendations.

The district says if guidance recommends they suspend in-person learning, they are prepared to move students or classrooms into comprehensive distance learning.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, who is with the Oregon Health Authority, addressed some concerns on Thursday when it comes to COVID-19 and determining school closures.

Sidelinger says he’s optimistic they will be able to keep students learning in person for most of the school year but multiple factors go into determining if schools decide to move back to distance learning.

Parents growing more frustrated over PPS school bus driver shortage PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Parents with children in Portland Public Schools are frustrated, after a shortage of bus drivers has left students wai…

“Schools often time will make the difficult decision that there’s enough students receiving distance learning at home that they can’t deliver two full sets of instruction in person to some students and remote to others so they may move to remote learning for all so multiple decisions go into a school making that decision,” Sidelinger, said.

He says with plans in place they can minimize disruptions to in person learning but the reality is they will not be able to eliminate them.

PPS says it will update its dashboard 4 times per day so that parents, teachers, and families can have the most current information.