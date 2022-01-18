PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday was the first day of class for students and staff since the Oregon Health Authority’s new rules regarding COVID reporting, and contact tracing took effect.
The goal is to alleviate pressure on the K-12 school system and better focus resources in instances where the virus is more likely spreading.
OHA no longer considers it an instance of COVID “exposure” if the people or group in question are wearing masks.
Schools no longer must report negative COVID tests to OHA.
Students and staff no longer must quarantine if they are exposed to the virus, if they have received all their COVID vaccines and boosters.
Before these new rules came out, nurses at Portland Public Schools had penned a letter to district leaders, asking them to do more to protect students and staff during the Omicron surge. However, the letter was sent to the district after OHA released the new rules.
The letter was signed by 36 nurses, although Portland Public Schools said in a statement that about a third of the nurses do not work for the district.
The letter questions the district’s commitment to safety, resources and leadership amid the pandemic.
Concerns include not staffing enough nurses to meet contact tracing and reporting requirements during the Omicron surge of COVID, crowded classrooms, closed windows, not enough HEPPA filters, and even the usage of expired COVID tests.
“We want families and communities to be clear about what the reality is in the school,” said PPS school nurse Jennifer Makinster.
And nurses say the reality is this: a seemingly endless stream of teachers and students out ill with COVID-19 while the virus rapidly spreads among schools that don’t have the proper equipment to keep the highly contagious variant at bay.
“The lack of availability of tests because there’s such a demand on tests,” Makinster cited as a huge problem in schools.
“Are there enough high-grade masks for students? I’m hearing that may not be true in each building,” Makinster added.
“I know that nurses and teachers and school staff in general are feeling stretched and they are feeling stretched too thin,” Makinster said.
Tuesday FOX 12 went to Chief Joseph Elementary to speak with parents about the letter sent by nurses.
“From my perspective, I think they are doing a pretty good job,” said Jay Boutelle, the father of an 8-year-old student.
Vaccinated, boosted and wearing masks, Boutelle said his family isn’t scared of Omicron and they don’t want to go back to online learning.
“I think at their age just having the social aspect of being in school is very important,” Boutelle said.
Portland Public Schools on Tuesday evening posted a response to the letter on the district website.
The letter from the district’s chief of staff acknowledged the tough times and encouraged people to get vaccinated.
It also highlighted its response to COVID-19 including the move to hire more nurses, spending millions of dollars to install thousands of HEPPA filters and keeping 100,000 KN95 on hand to distribute to any staff member who asks for one.
Additionally, the chief of staff said the district follows guidelines set by health officials including the Oregon Health Authority, and only used expired COVID tests after health leaders deemed it a suggested alternative while the tests are in short supply and extremely hard to come by.
