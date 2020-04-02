PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon school districts are finalizing plans for distance learning with the possibility that kids won’t be back in the classroom for the rest of the semester.
Thursday night leaders with Portland Public Schools held a virtual meeting to discuss their plans.
They said there is no blueprint for what they’re doing, and it is no easy feat to change an entire learning system from the classroom to the home in such a short amount of time.
Even so, Portland schools are on track to have students learning online starting next week.
We spoke to one Portland family about adjusting to the new way.
Fourth grader Naomi Yanagisawa and her first-grade brother have a temporary desk at home made out of an old door propped up on milk crates.
Naomi goes to Richmond Elementary, a Japanese immersion school, but like every other kid in Oregon she hasn’t actually been to school in weeks.
Now she’s getting ready to learn online with the Chromebook her mom picked up from the district.
It's one of nearly 3,000 devices Portland Public Schools has already handed out for students and they plan to distribute thousands more to families who need them with older grades having priority.
"Naomi's dad and I we both are working from home now like most people who are still able to work from home, and we each have a laptop that we can work from and if our kids want to try to keep up with their schoolwork, they’re going to end up commandeering one of our laptops. So, we thought this was a great way to help our kids stay connected with their class and classmates, teachers," Naomi's mom Nicolai Kruger said.
According to the district, this week teachers have been learning online from platforms like Google Classroom and next week they'll be downloading assignments for students, including activities and independent work.
"I think it’s been overwhelming for parents. I know talking to other moms and dads also with that uncertainty of just how long is this gonna last and how are we going to ensure our kids meet benchmarks or is that going to fall on the parents," Kruger said.
District leaders said teachers will check in with students and monitor progress.
They’re planning for home-based learning to continue into June even though the current statewide school closure has students going back the end of April.
Statewide, the Oregon Department of Education is giving districts until April 13th to get home learning going.
Districts are still waiting to hear from ODE on what graduation requirements now look like for seniors.
