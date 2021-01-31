Portland Public Schools plan in-person learning April 8; some parents say its not soon enough

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools has a plan to return to in-person learning on April 8, but families gathered at a rally in Northeast Portland Sunday afternoon said that date is not soon enough.
"The governor has made it clear that schools should start reopening on February 15. The data is clear that it's safe," Kim McGair, a parent and also an organizer of the rally, said.
McGair is also part of Opening PDX, a group advocating for the reopening of schools. Melissa Oliver-Janiak also helped organize the rally and is a parent as well.
"People are not asking to reopen schools because we want someone to take care of our children all day," Oliver-Janiak said. "It is about learning, social-emotional growth, it's about their psychological safety, there are numerous services that schools provide."
@PPSConnect has set its reopening date for in-person learning for April 8th but some families say that’s not soon enough. Watch @fox12oregon at 5 for the full story. pic.twitter.com/fyROy9ZVPE— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) February 1, 2021
Now that Governor Kate Brown has prioritized teachers getting vaccinated ahead of the elderly, the two mom's say it doesn't make sense to keep schools closed.
"She put them at the front of the line because very clearly she wants schools open, so if they take that spot, they kind of have an obligation to their kids, Oregon and really everybody to open schools," McGair said. Both believe in person learning for PPS should happen well before April.
"I'm happy for teachers and staff to have that extra layer of protection, but I do not think that should prevent the planning to open schools even in the meantime while they are still being vaccinated," Oliver-Janiak said. If that April 8 date does stick, that would mean PPS students would only be back in school in person for two months out of this entire school year.
