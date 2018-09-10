PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public School officials reinstated à la carte milk sales Monday after hearing concerns from students, families and educators.
The district earlier this month discontinued individual carton sales in an effort to contain growing unpaid student meal debt.
The district said it would only serve with purchased meals or with a free and reduced lunch. The decision coincided with the beginning of the school year.
At least one student FOX 12 spoke with after the announcement considered the decision “a very bad thing”.
“You got to have your milk!” the student said.
In a news release Monday, officials said milk will be available to students à la carte, with purchased meals, and as a part of the free and reduced lunch program.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.