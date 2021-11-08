PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) –Roseway Heights Middle School is addressing a student-organized walkout that took place Tuesday to acknowledge allegations on social media of sexual assaults and racist language from peers.

The school has also confirmed once students were outside, physical altercations occurred between some students.

Regional Superintendent at Portland Public Schools Margaret Calvert said the district takes the allegations very seriously and is continuing to investigate.

Portland Public Schools to offer kid vaccine clinics PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Local school districts are preparing to roll out doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the Food and Drug Administration off…

“We are aware that students at Roseway Heights Middle School have made sexual harassment allegations against other students through social media. We are also aware that students of color are sharing discriminatory experiences and targeted racist language between their peers,” Calvert said.

In a letter sent to parents of students at Roseway Heights, principal Brenda Fox said students have reported racist language, which has been addressed through discipline and conversations.

Fox said ensuring a "safe, just school climate" is a priority for all students.

To talk more about the district and school’s response, Roseway Heights Middle School will now host a community meeting Wednesday to address changes and steps taken to address concerns.