PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Buying just a carton of milk is no longer an option fort students in Portland Public Schools.
The district says milk this year will only be served with purchased meals, or with a free and reduced lunch. That means students cannot buy individual milk cartons anymore.
Under Oregon House Bill 34-35, school administrators are barred from speaking with students about their meal accounts. A PPS spokesperson says that creates large and unpaid meal debts–and à la carte milk contributes to that shortfall.
FOX 12 asked students at Lincoln High School what they thought of the change.
“Not having milk in a very bad thing,” said one student. “You got to have your milk!”
Another voiced concern about nutrition.
“I think parents would be mad if their kids weren’t getting the same nutrients they were getting from milk,” the student said.
PPS administrators plan to evaluate the change throughout the year.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.