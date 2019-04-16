PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools will be closed May 8 due to teacher absences in connection with the statewide “Day of Action.”
Teachers will be demonstrating over school funding.
“From our communications with Portland Association of Teachers and our principals, we now have an estimate of how many teachers intend to be absent on that date in order to advocate for full funding of K-12 public schools. We have a clear indication that the number of teacher absences will exceed our ability to safely open and operate our schools. Because student safety is our highest priority, all PPS schools will be closed on May 8, 2019,” according to a letter from the district sent home to families and staff.
To make up for the lost day, PPS students will now have their last day of the school year on June 12. The last day for seniors will move from May 30 to May 31.
Administrators said they are still working to confirm that sports, arts performances and other events scheduled for the late afternoon and evening of May 8 will continue as scheduled.
While the schools will be closed, outdoor school will remain open and uninterrupted and nigh classes will take place as planned, as will previously scheduled A.P. and I.B. testing.
Families who use child care services in PPS buildings are asked to contact their providers to determine if they will be open May 8.
