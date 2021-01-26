PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools met Tuesday to discuss if and when students would return to the classroom.
Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said that students will still be doing comprehensive distance learning when the third quarter begins next week.
Limited in-person instruction for students with specific needs will start this week at Madison High School. By March 1, nearly every school site will offer those opportunities, including extra-curricular activities for high school students.
Then PPS will partially open several schools to hybrid learning by early April for the youngest students. A letter to families says the goal is to offer that beginning with some elementary schools in March. But just distance learning will still be an option for families who prefer that.
There will be many safety measures in place-some like face masks and keeping 35 square feet per person.
The district said it would be ensuring that students don’t interact with more than 100 people a week and will have improved air quality with upgraded HVAC filters and air purifiers.
The PPS superintendent says educators will start getting vaccinated Wednesday through next month.
The district says it will take at least four weeks before all educators and staff have the opportunity to receive both doses.
