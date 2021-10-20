Portland Public Schools to hold listening session with students on possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools is weighing the possibility of requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and up.
Thursday night the students themselves will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the matter. Last month board members spoke with doctors to get their take.
The district’s documents outlined they’d require students 12 and older in extracurricular activities be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a first step. Then other students in the same age group would get their shots.
A student who isn’t eligible yet would need to get their first dose of a vaccine after their 12th birthday and students may have a qualified exemption.
FOX 12 heard from parents with differing views on the issue. Some think a vaccine requirement is a smart decision. Others think a student vaccine mandate goes too far and believe that choice should be left up to individual families.
Some parents are also concerned this would keep some kids out of school.
Thursday’s night session is just for students from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. There’s also a session for Spanish-speaking families Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m. You can RSVP through the district site.