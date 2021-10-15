Portland Public Schools to implement new protocols for visitors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools is putting in place new COVID-19 protocols for visitors.
Starting Monday, anyone who visits a campus for 15 minutes or longer will have to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or a negative test result with the past 72 hours.
Visits include going to sporting events, dances, and club events.
The policy will not include kids 12 and under, because they’re still not eligible for the vaccine and the district says they will not have to get tested.
The new vaccine or test policy also won’t apply to “limited-time visitors.” That’s anyone who visits for less than 15 minutes. In those instances, parents and guardians will not be able to drop off or pick-up their student from the classroom.
The district says each school will create its own area for drop-off and pick-up.