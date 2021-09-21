Portland Public Schools to offer free, opt-in COVID-19 tests for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools is rolling out a new program this week that will give parents access to free COVID-19 testing for their students, thanks to a partnership with OHSU.
PPS said they're prioritizing K-5 schools first because those students aren't eligible for a vaccine yet, but they have plans to roll this program out at middle and high schools soon too.
"I do think PPS is doing a really good job so far of kind of getting the process rolling, getting kids back in school, trying to problem solve really quickly," PPS parent Eric Happel said.
In an announcement on their website, PPS said the process starts when parents sign the consent form. After that, kits will be sent home with participating students to collect a spit sample, which they take back to school the next day. PPS said OHSU will email parents test results within two days.
However, not all parents want to opt-in. Happel has three students in Portland Public Schools - one is in junior high and the other two are in high school.
"All of my kids are vaccinated so unless they're symptomatic, there's absolutely no reason to be testing," Happel said.
Instead, Happel thinks testing should focus on students who have to quarantine.
"Test to stay is extremely logical at this point because what we really want to do is keep the maximum number of kids in school for the maximum number of hours. So, when you quarantine, you're catching kids who are not sick," he said.
If a student does test positive, they have to stay at home. PPS said parents will have to call their child's school to get guidance on next steps.
