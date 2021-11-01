PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Local school districts are preparing to roll out doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the Food and Drug Administration officially authorized kid size doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages five through 11.

Parents will be able to get their kids vaccinated on eight school campuses. The Portland Public School District says parents can schedule the vaccinations or they’re also accepting walk-ins. Campuses include Boise-Eliot/Humbolt elementary, Cesar Chavez school, Faubion school, Lent, Rigler, Rosa Parks, Scott and Sitton elementary schools.

The district will be partnering with Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International to administer the vaccine doses, starting with those eight schools, with hopes to eventually expand beyond that.

Initial vaccine doses and booster shots will also be available for PPS parents and guardians.

Pediatricians we've spoken to are also preparing to host vaccine clinics in mid-November while Pharmacies are also going to be an option for families.

Officials we spoke with at PPS say their involvement with vaccinations makes them that much more equitable.

"We know that a lot of families are going to go straight to the pediatrician because they have a previous relationship with their doctor, and some families don't have that,” said Courtney Westling of Portland Public Schools. “So we really just want to start where we think the barriers to accessing the vaccines are the highest."

PPS has not yet announced dates for the vaccine clinics, they are still waiting for final approval from the CDC which is expected to come sometime this week, Parents and guardians can learn more about the vaccine clinics through their local schools.