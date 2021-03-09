Portland Public Schools updates hybrid learning plans

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools had an update on its hybrid learning plans on Tuesday.
The board announced in an online public meeting that COVID-19 case rates are steadily dropping and there are about 62.7 cases per every 100,000 people in Multnomah County. By their next update, officials believe that number will be down to about 50, which would put Portland in the green zone.
However, even if case counts drop that low, hybrid learning and other safety measures will stay in place for at least a while.
“There's this impression that if we go below 50 we can throw our doors wide open and things go back to the way they used to be, and that's just simply not the case. we're obligated to follow the RSSL guidance," said Dr. Russell Brown.
PPS is currently planning to reopen classrooms for hybrid teaching next month with guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education.
