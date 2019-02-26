Portland Public Schools votes to end contract with Trillium Charter School

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – At an emotional meeting Tuesday night, Portland Public Schools voted to end their contract with Trillium Charter School.
The school provides a program for grades K-12 and only has about 400 students.
Board members say Trillium has been steadily losing money over the last few years.
They also say enrollment has dipped and student test scores have been low.
Trillium parents and staff members argued that many students are from marginalized communities and they don’t feel safe at other schools.
One member of the PTA said they’ve worked out a budget plan. She also said student test scores have improved.
“Our math grades did improve,” she said. “They just didn’t improve up to the point where we said they would improve. They improved 20 percent instead of 40 percent. They’re improving. We are doing it. We are doing it across the board. This place is working.”
In the end, the board voted unanimously to terminate Trillium’s contract.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.