PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Association of Teachers and the school board voted to implement furlough to all union employees on Tuesday. All non-represented employees were automatically furloughed Monday.
A district spokesperson told FOX 12 on Monday, employees are being asked to take one day off each week through July to reduce hours.
PPS says the furlough won’t lead to a loss in income because eligible employees can make up the difference with federal funds from the CARES Act.
