Portland Public Schools votes to withdraw support for city contract to fund SROs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Board members with Portland Public Schools voted to suspend a controversial agreement Tuesday night.
They decided to withdraw their support for a contract with the city to fund school resource officers (SROs) throughout the district.
Initially, they pushed the vote back so they could hear from students, and on Tuesday night they listened to teens from nearly all nine high schools, all with different opinions.
Since 2001, Portland Police Bureau officials say they’ve provided SROs to the district for no cost. But in December, the school board voted to share the responsibility and help pay $1.2 million in exchange for officers spending more time in schools.
But students and other members of the community said back in December they felt blindsided by the decision.
So, one of the board members, Julia Brim-Edwards, drafted a resolution to allow for more student input.
On Tuesday night, a number of students spoke, offering perspectives such as increasing funding for restorative justice programs and scheduling student engagement sessions around the topic of SROs at each high school.
Two students from Cleveland High School tell FOX 12 they understand the need for law enforcement on campus but feel district funds should go towards school renovations and reducing class sizes.
“We have teachers in the thirties and forties of students in one class which is really difficult to learn, and it’s really difficult to make a connection with your students when class sizes are that big,” said Nora Burkhartsmeier, a student at Cleveland.
Another student from Grant High School, Mika Schow, says with an increase in school shootings she’d like to see a focus on SROs.
“If there’s a good guy with a gun on campus, then maybe they can stop the bad guy with a gun, and students could feel safer about that rather than having to go into a class lockdown, or just run out of a school or something,” she said.
PPS board member Amy Kohnstamm said Tuesday night that December’s rush to vote is a black mark on the board, and that expediency should never trump student voice.
“We do hear a lot from our administrators and our students about the value that they have when they're really trained to work with students. And I also think it's a good reminder that this whole conversation is not about cops or no cops in our schools,” she said.
A PPS spokesperson says everything will remain status quo for now, but the conversation is not over.
Students and board members seem eager to talk about what’s next.
