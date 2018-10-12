PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools is taking a stand against vaping, saying it will now be considered a drug and alcohol offense.
Juuling and e-cigarette use was considered a level one violation. Now, the school district says because there is no way to test what is inside the devices, more serious action will be taken.
Also, students who are just standing with other students using vape pens will be considered involved in drug and alcohol-related behaviors.
The devices are illegal for those under-21.
The announcement from PPS comes just a month after the FDA said e-cigarette use among teens is at epidemic levels. It's led to a crackdown on businesses across the country that make the vape pens and e-cigarettes.
The FDA has even threatened to pull products from store shelves if manufacturers don't start taking steps to control teen use.
It's part of the largest enforcement effort in the agency's history.
The FDA has warned in the past against the products for kids in social media campaigns. The agency is also warning about flavoring and labeling to attract kids.
The FDA gave manufacturers 60 days to share plans to reduce youth sales or face possible criminal or civil action.
The deadline expires in about a month.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
