PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the fast-approaching school year, Portland Public Schools staff will be required to be vaccinated or be subjected to routine COVID-19 testing if they cannot be vaccinated for personal health reasons.

The district, which will welcome students back to full-time in-person learning on Sept. 1, says the decision to require vaccinations has the support of the Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) and the Portland Federation of School Professionals (PFSP). An "overwhelming majority" of PPS employees are already vaccinated, according to the district.

"Vaccinations against COVID-19 are the most effective way to protect children, youth and adults," said Guadalupe Guerrero, Superintendent of PPS. "Parents can rest assured that our school system is exercising every available lever, including the requirement of vaccines and masks and the implementation of other health and safety measures, to protect every PPS student, our employees and our Portland community."

All PPS employees will be required to submit proof of full vaccination by Aug. 31, unless they have an approved exemption. The district says employees who do not provide proof of vaccination by that date will be required to be tested regularly until proof is submitted. Employees who are unable to be vaccinated for personal health reasons will require regular testing.

"Vaccination is our most powerful tool to get our students back to in-person learning, and restore the interaction and personal connection that is such a crucial part of learning," said Elizabeth Thiel, President of PAT. "While the vast majority of PAT members are already vaccinated, this mandate is an important step forward ensuring that everyone in our school communities is vaccinated, if they are able to be."

According to the district's website, there will be a vaccination clinic for all employees, their family members and friends on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the BESC Board Room. The vaccination clinic will be held concurrently with the Oregon Educators Benefit Board Open Enrollment Benefit Fair.

PPS says it is finalizing details on vaccine requirements for school volunteers and contractors. To learn more about the district's health and safety measures against COVID-19, click here.