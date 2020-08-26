Portland Public Schools working with Comcast amid internet stability concerns

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With an unprecedented number of students learning online this year, there are some concerns about internet stability.
Some districts around the country have already reported network issues that prevent students from logging on.
Portland Public Schools is working with Comcast to bridge distance learning to their students, with Comcast saying their system as designed to handle heavy traffic and spikes in activity.
Rebecca Brown, the director of community impact at Comcast, says the company is also working with the district to make sure low-income families have access to the hardware they need.
“We have what we're calling the Internet Essentials Partnership Program, and we're working with various school districts across the state who have stepped up and said, ‘we have funding, we'd like to help support these most vulnerable students,’” Brown said. “It comes with an in-home WiFi router, and currently, the program is offering any new customer two free months, so we're covering that … the district is coming behind and saying, 'we're gonna pay and help get these families connected and cover the additional months through the school year.”
The Internet Essentials Partnership Program also gives families the option to buy a computers for under $150 if they need one.
