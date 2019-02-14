PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland pump station released 2,700 gallons of sewage into a tributary of Tanner Creek.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services reported the release began at 5:45 a.m. Thursday from the city-owned pump station at 3263 S.W. Cascade Terrace.
The sewage discharged into a stormwater catch basin for a tributary of Tanner Creek.
Crews continued to work Thursday to stop the release and conduct a cleanup operation.
People are advised to obey warning signs in the area and avoid contact with the tributary to Tanner Creek for 48 hours.
The cause of the release is under investigation.
City workers said it is not related to the city of Portland’s combined sewer overflow control system, which prevents overflows of stormwater and sewage to the Willamette River and Columbia Slough during rainy periods.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
