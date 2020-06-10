Portland QFC holds special ceremony for graduating workers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some local graduates were honored with a special treat on Wednesday.
QFC in the Bethany area held a special graduation party for workers who graduated this year.
Due to the pandemic, most seniors are missing out on this rite of passage, so the store wanted to make sure these kids were still honored and had their moment in the spotlight by holding this special ceremony.
The store manager gave a very heartfelt commencement speech.
“Michaelangelo said, ‘I’m not going to have a problem if you aim high and miss. I’m going to have a problem if you aim low and hit it,’ so follow your dreams and aim high,” said Ben Johnson with QFC.
The seniors were announced over the microphone and walked down the frozen food aisle to applause and cheers from their family and co-workers, where they received a dozen roses and diploma.
The ceremony ended with a cake, all while being mindful of social distancing.
FOX 12 associate producer and director Julie’s daughter, Giselle, was one of those graduates.
Congratulations to all those hard-working kids!
