Portland radio host Steve Pringle dies at 56

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland’s radio community is remembering Steve Pringle tonight.
A Facebook page for the host says he died Sunday at the age of 56.
A GoFundMe page set up by his family says he was diagnosed with a rare and incurable cancer.
Pringle spent more than 25 years on the airwaves of Portland radio, including time at KINK, KMHD and KGON.
His signature phrase was “be good humans.”
