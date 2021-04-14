Portland realtor explains how a buyer can stand out in competitive housing market

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's a tough time to be a home buyer right now. So, how does a buyer get an offer accepted in a sellers market on steroids? FOX 12 spoke with one local realtor to find out.
Working as a realtor during the Great Recession, Peter Dillenburger braced himself last year for a possible round two.
“We had no idea what this was going to do to our market, let alone our health or our wellbeing," said Dillenburger, with the Hasson Company.
But very unlike the last recession, the housing market has only boomed.
“It was a phenomenal year that was really a phenomenon," he said.
Dillenburger said there's currently a high demand and low supply, especially if you're a first-time home buyer.
He said the demand is brought on by plenty of people still wanting to move to the area, as well as low interest rates. He said the pandemic has also shown people they don't necessarily need to live in the heart of the city.
“The pandemic gave people a sense that they didn’t need to have a walk score," said Dillenburger. "They needed to have a home.”
While he said people are still buying in the Portland area, others are heading out sometimes as far as Troutdale, Sherwood and Woodburn.
“Because for the same amount I spend in the city for a small house, with no garage, I can go out in the outskirts and get a two car garage and a 10,000 square lot and an abundance of bedrooms and bathrooms for the same price," he said.
So, with sellers seeing up to 20 offers and some homes even going for more than $100,000 over asking price, what can get a buyer in a house?
Dillenburger said having at least a 20 percent down payment, giving the seller more time in the home before moving out and promising to close on the home quickly can help. He said some people even choose to waive the appraisal and take some of the responsibility for repairs that might show up on the inspection.
"As much as they can do to put the seller in a position of little to no risk," said Dillenburger.
He said the other questions he gets often, should someone buy now or wait? He said with interest rates as low as they are and home prices still on the lower side, in his opinion, now would be a good time to buy if someone can.
Watch Dillenburger's full tips on snagging a home.
(1) comment
I'll sell my house as-is, where-is for what I owe on the mortgage. Buyer to use due vigilance. Buyer to pay all closing costs, fees, title, escrow, etc. All I would have to do is to hand over the keys and walk away.
