Portland Rescue Mission goes mobile, formerly homeless veteran leading the effort

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Marine Corps veteran who was homeless and sought help from the Portland Rescue Mission is now giving back to those on the streets after his own recovery.
He's doing this by bringing services to the homeless in a mobile outreach effort.
Bradley Thatcher was homeless for more than three years.
"Made several attempts to come inside and do the right thing and be a productive person. Just couldn't seem to get it together," Thatcher said.
Thatcher says drugs, alcohol and his mental health played a large role.
But when he was ready, the Portland Rescue Mission was there.
"Didn't get there overnight, took my time getting back, but I'm five years into this gig now," Thatcher said.
Now he's working for the Portland Rescue Mission as its mobile outreach lead, getting help to those on the streets like he was not long ago.
"We decided to take the mission to them," Thatcher said.
Thatcher says he's leading a small team for Portland Rescue Mission that goes out in a van delivering food, clothing and other items every week to those living on the streets.
Thatcher says everything the Portland Rescue Mission gives out is donated items.
"Some days I get more out of it than they do as a reminder number one of where I came from what I have fought to remain as a man now who's in society and being productive. I'm still growing, don't get me wrong, it doesn't change all that quick," Thatcher said. "It's absolutely wonderful to see people in the worst possible scenario, and then when they look at you, and you can see just a little thought you know rolling, that there's a little hope and that's always a plus."
Thatcher also talked about his interactions with homeless veterans while out on mobile outreach.
He says they feel stuck right now.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
