PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Restaurants and bars are now having to adjust to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s new orders of carry-out and delivery only, with no on-site consumption, for at least four weeks.
“This afternoon, people started texting me saying, ‘did you see, did you see,’ so honestly I haven’t really had a chance to process it yet,” said Brian Gardes, owner of The Pharmacy.
Gardes said the bar does not offer takeout, which leaves him no choice but to close for at least a month.
He said he’ll try to offer some employees part-time project work but likely can’t keep them all.
“It hurts because we’re a small bar. We’re like family here. We work closely together, and it’s just hard to have to look at them and say, ‘I’m sorry, but for the next four weeks you’re kind of on your own,’” Gardes said.
Employee Liam O’Grady said bartending is all he knows.
“It’s going to be devastating. I was unemployed twice last year. I just now got a little bit of a back but if this goes on, I can’t pay my rent next month or I can pay next month but the month after I…”, he said and shrugged.
Other restaurants will be relying on takeout windows to keep them afloat, like the one at Seasons and Regions Seafood Grill.
“There’s no way that we can, that the to-go will make up for the amount of income especially for our front of the house staff as well as our kitchen staff,” owner Greg Schwab said. “We just won’t need as many people.”
They’re even looking into starting a delivery service with their own staff, and they’re giving all money from gift card sales to them.
Still, he says he’ll be forced to make some temporary layoffs in the transition.
Oregon’s Employment Department has a breakdown of eligibility for unemployment benefits related to COVID-19.
You can file a claim online or call their call centers at 1-877-FILE-4-UI (1-877-345-3484).
