MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – After two and a half months working to keep COVID-19 cases down, Multnomah County will re-enter the extreme risk category. That means restaurants must stop indoor dining.
One nuance Gov. Kate Brown included in her announcement Tuesday is that she is increasing outdoor capacity for restaurants in extreme risk from 50 to 100 people.
A restaurant that will benefit from the change is Botanist in northwest Portland. In fact, they won't have to adjust much because Botanist hasn't returned to indoor dining since the pandemic hit.
Jonah Kobayashi, Botanist's assistant general manager, told FOX 12 they've been operating on an 8,000 square-foot rooftop deck space. It allows for ample seating while tables are still spaced eight feet apart. They also offer live music, comedy and drag brunches.
"We've established a very safe environment here, and we do our utmost in order to enforce social distancing and wearing a mask. It hasn't necessarily affected us as much," said Kobayashi of the risk category restrictions. "It's sad to say we have lots of friends in the industry that aren't going to be able to do as well."
A restaurant which revolves around its indoor history is Huber's in downtown Portland.
They can only accommodate 20 people outside, and while the restaurant's vice president, David Louie, said he's hoping to add a couple more tables to his outdoor seating, the move into extreme risk is only going to hurt them.
"It's going to make us lose money. I can't generate that much revenue from just a few tables outside," said Louie. "I just hope that they stop the lockdowns. It's time to stop it."
Be careful of who you vote for pal
